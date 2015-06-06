Zanetti cautious over Benatia pursuit

Javier Zanetti remains coy over finalising a move for Bayern Munich defender Mehdi Benatia, but confirmed Inter are keen to recruit and become title challengers again.

Roberto Mancini helped guide the 18-time Italian champions to eighth in Serie A, having been appointed in November, although Inter appear some way short of being able to challenge the likes of Juventus and Roma.

Former Roma defender Benatia has been linked with a return to Serie A and Inter vice-president Zanetti is hopeful a deal could be done.

"We speak of a great champion, a great champion, but you have to speak cautiously as negotiations are complicated," he said.

"If he comes we are all happy."

Zanetti acknowledged the club were looking to strengthen an Inter squad already bolstered by Mauro Icardi's recent contract renewal.

"We spoke with Mancini and the idea is to build a great team. We start with one [signing] then we will see," he added.

"We are working hard to return to being title challengers and we are doing everything to ensure we can be competitive, starting from next season. However, it's not been easy for Italian football right at the moment.

"We need to pay attention to a lot of things, but our objective is to build a squad as soon as possible that can reach the top again.

"[Sporting director] Piero Ausilio is doing everything he can to make Mancini happy. He understands the market really well and he will help us to get back among the best in Italy very soon."