Zanetti determined Inter will return to the top

Javier Zanetti expects Inter to return to the top of Italian football, but does not wish to compare the club to Juventus.

The Argentine captained the Nerazzurri to the Champions League title in 2010, and he has been vice president at the club for the two years since his retirement.

Following the arrival of Chinese investors Suning, and Frank de Boer as head coach, Zanetti is now predicting a bright future for Inter.

"Suning are an important group and have a strong desire to invest," he told Radio Rai. "For Inter, there will be a bright future. We are all working to bring Inter back to the top where, the club deserves to be.

"In Italy, I think other foreign investors will come, with the way the league is now.

"[Suning] are going to make changes to the stadium and build new facilities for the youth sector. Our kids are important and we want them to dream of a debut in the first team."

However, despite Inter's lofty ambitions, Zanetti is determined the club will not mark itself against the achievements of Serie A champions Juve.

"I do not consider [Juve] a point of reference, we are one of various clubs that act in a different way," he added.

"We think in a different way to them. We try to achieve success through experience and capacity."