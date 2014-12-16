Zhang seals Wolfsburg switch from Beijing

Zhang, who can play out wide or down the middle, will link up with the Bundesliga side when the transfer window opens next month.

The 23-year-old played in all but one of Guoan's Chinese Super League games in 2014, scoring six goals as the capital club finished second behind Guangzhou Evergrande.

Wolfsburg managing director of sport Klaus Allofs believes Zhang will prove to be a shrewd acquisition once he has been given time to adapt to playing in Germany.

He told the club's official website: "We are very happy to welcome Xizhe Zhang to VfL Wolfsburg in January.

"He is a young player who has already proven in China that he has the necessary sports development potential to make the jump to the Bundesliga.

"We can bring Xizhe Zhang into the team step by step and give him the time he needs."

Zhang, who has scored two goals in 10 appearances for his country, is determined to make the most of the opportunity to make an impact in the Bundesliga.

"It’s a big honour for me to play for VfL Wolfsburg," Zhang told the media at the Volkswagen Arena on Tuesday. "Wolfsburg are among the top teams in Germany and the Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world."

"It is a big challenge for me but I will give everything I can so that China can be proud of me."