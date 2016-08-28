Zidane wanted Pogba and Madrid are weaker without him - Raiola

Zinedine Zidane was eager to bring Paul Pogba to Real Madrid prior to his world record move to Manchester United, according to the player's representative.

Mino Raiola revealed the France international was personally wanted by Real coach Zidane, as well as "five or six other clubs", ahead of his £89million transfer to Old Trafford.

He thinks Madrid's failure to sign Pogba means they are weaker as a result, while United can relish having the star midfielder in their ranks.

Raiola told Telefoot: "I never spoke to Pogba about the transfer market when he was taking part in Euro 2016, then he went on vacation because he was very disappointed by losing the final.

"So I went to Miami and gave him the heads up about everything. He told me what he wanted. Manchester is his home.

"Jose Mourinho had already wanted to bring him to Chelsea last summer, but it was not the right time.

"Zidane also wanted him, as well as five or six clubs. Manchester United are stronger thanks to having Pogba and Real Madrid are not."