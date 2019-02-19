Zielinski: I’ve never talked to Klopp, there’s nothing to say about Liverpool

The Poland international has been linked with a move to Anfield in the past but revealed he has not held any talks with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Zielinski has become a key member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in Naples this season and he insists he has no intention of leaving the Stadio San Paolo.

“I’ve never talked to Klopp. There’s nothing to say about Liverpool or anyone else,” he told sportowefakty.

“I’m happy at Napoli. I’m working with a coach who I’ve learned a lot from. I want to play my best football for the rest of the season and then we’ll see what happens.”

“My representatives are discussing my renewal with Napoli and I’m only focused on playing football.

“There was a time when I often thought about my future, and that was reflected in my mental state and performances. Now I leave these things to my agent.

“I’m happy at Napoli, I have two more years left on my contact and I want to win something with this club.

“It would mean a lot to the fans and me. It would also be nice to write myself into Napoli’s history.”