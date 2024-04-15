Zinedine Zidane considering shock return to management, with dream job unavailable: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Zinedine Zidane could finally be set to return to management, after nearly three years out of the game

Former French footballer Zinedine Zidane looks on during a promotional day with gaming brand EA Sports at the Z5 sports complex in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, on June 21, 2023. Electronic Arts Inc announced FC FUTURES, a major programme to invest in community football worldwide with the aim of growing the sport for all. The programme will see investment over the next three years in a number of local football projects. This announcement follows the revelation by EA SPORTS of its new identity, new logo and new vision for the future of interactive football: EA SPORTS FC.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane is currently considering an offer from a European giant to make a surprise return to management, having been out of work since 2021 when he left Real Madrid.

Since then, Zidane has seemingly been waiting for the France national men's team manager role to come up for grabs, with plenty of reports highlighting how he dreamed of taking charge of his country.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1