Zinedine Zidane ruled out of major managerial job - leaving Frenchman to reconsider his options

Zinedine Zidane will have to reconsider his options after one key managerial role has been ruled out for him.

The Frenchman hasn't managed since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, despite being linked with jobs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and the Brazil national team in recent years.

Instead, it seems Zidane has been waiting to take charge of the France national team, despite Didier Deschamps still being in situ ahead of Euro 2024. And, Zidane might have to wait a little while longer - or even consider his options entirely - after being ruled out of the role for at least another two years.

Deschamps will remain until the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF) closed the door on the former Real Madrid and Juventus legend, suggesting Deschamps will continue until at least the 2026 World Cup - regardless of how France perform in Germany this summer.

“ZInedine Zidane is one of the legends of French football, that’s the first thing, which is to show gratitude and gratefulness for everything that he has brought to the French people," Diallo told Le Figaro.

"But then there is the other thing, which is that we have the best manager in French football in place until 2026. That’s all that needs to be said."

Diallo is happy to keep Deschamps in charge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diallo's comments come after replacing former president Noel Le Graet, who publicly stated he "wouldn't even have taken Zidane's call" over potentially becoming the France manager. Le Graet handed Deschamps a contract extension to keep him in charge of Les Bleus until 2026, and Diallo has suggested that deal will be honoured.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zidane, therefore, could be left to reconsider his options. It has become something of an open secret in recent years that he is waiting to replace Deschamps as the France manager, though the more time passes the less likely it looks he will be granted that wish.

Now 51, Zidane could look for a short-term role to keep himself occupied until the France national team role ever becomes available - though of course there's no guarantee he'd be Deschamps' successor, anyway.

More Zinedine Zidane stories

Find out where Zidane ranks in our list of the greatest 100 football players of all time.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on how Jude Bellingham differs to Zinedine Zidane.