Zinnbauer dismisses Pirates' 'title' chances

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes his side do not have 'enough points' to be considered DStv Premiership title contenders.

The Buccaneers returned to winning ways in the league after securing a 1-0 victory over Celtic at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The result moved Pirates up to third place on the table with 32 points after 19 games, but they still trail log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by four points.

Zinnbauer believes his side did not perform to their normal standards, despite walking away with all three points on the day.

'Difficult game. Not the best performance from us. But recently we had a lot of games and here we didn't play so well but we have three points,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

'We can discuss against 10. But sometimes it's more work against 10 players. Not a good performance from us but we are happy with three points. It was important for us.

'Now the players can rest. You can see they are very tired.

'We have not enough points we can talk about the top of the log. It's not possible. We look from game to game. We have also the cup in the handbag. We have to see what happens in the future. When we come closer, we can talk about title.'