Zinnbauer: I think together we had 12 or 50 chances

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was left frustrated with the number of chances his side missed during their draw against Cape Town City.

The Buccaneers were forced to share the spoils with the Citizens after playing out to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The stalemate sees Pirates remain in third place in the DStv Premiership standings with 10 points, while City moved up to fourth place on the goal with nine points after six matches played so far this season.

'I think the first half was most of the time good in the shape, we lead in the most of minutes in the game. But it’s football, you have a lot of chances in the first half, you can win this game in the first half,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

'The second half was I think totally clear, totally clear. I think one, two, three counter-attacks what City have but I think not more. But we have also a lot of chances but you need then the luck but we have this day no luck.

'I think you see two post shots, a lot of chances. I think together maybe twelve or 50 I don’t know what we have for option to scoring. If you don’t score you cannot win a game. But I cannot say the team was, we have the tactical hundred percent in the game and shape what we need for the game.

'Also, it was not easy against City, we know this like a good game, good team with ball possession, with defending structures but we found always a solution and it was a very good structure but in the final goal was not and today but we’re on the right direction.

'This was a top performance today and we don’t have the full three points but the next week we come.'