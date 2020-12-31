Zinnbauer looking to close the gap when Pirates face Sundowns

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says his side will be hoping to close the gap on table toppers Mamelodi Sundowns when the two teams meet in the first Dstv Premiership encounter of 2021.

The Sea Robbers come up against top-of-the-table defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium on Saturday with kick off set for 3.30pm in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter.

Downs are looking to secure a third successive title this season and have started strongly with 5 wins and 3 draws in their opening 8 games leading the side to 18 points. Pirates, on the other hand sit 5 points back with a game in hand after winning 3 and drawing 4 of their opening 7 games.

The League returns on Saturday after the festive break with a picture which could end up have a say in where the title eventually ends up.

While Zinnbauer is yet to taste a loss against Sundowns he is well aware of the threat posed by the reigning champs.

“We know Sundowns possibly have some of the best players in their squad‚” said the German coach‚ who ended Bucs’ six-year trophy drought by winning the MTN8 this month.

“They have a big‚ big squad and we know it. And we also have a good squad and it’s a special game for us.

“Sundowns are on top and we are behind and‚ ja‚ we have a chance to come closer to Sundowns and come closer to the top of the table. This is important to us but we must have a good game first and a good performance.

“If we have a good performance we’ll have possibilities of winning the game.”