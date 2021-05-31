Zinnbauer rues Pirates poor performance against galaxy

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was left to rue his sides poor performance during their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

An early goal from Masilake Phohlongo for Galaxy and two red cards for each teams saw the Buccaneers missed the chance to close the gap on second-place AmaZulu following their defeat at the Mbombela Stadium.

Pirates are now trailing Usuthu by four points with two games left to play this season, while the Rockets top four hopes were boost after they walked away with all three points.

Zinnbauer felt that his sides performance on the day was not up to their normal standards and felt his side didn't show enough hungry after they conceded a goal three minutes into the match.

'Yes we were first 15, 20 minutes not in the game, you know when Pirates comes most opponents are motivated against us,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

'To win the duels, to win the game and if you're not in the game then you have no chance you can win, especially when you concede [early] and it's very hard.

'And the red card is coming, ok the opponent also got a red-card but in the second-half we had chances for the equaliser, we had it but if you don't score it's not possible you can win a game or get a draw. It was not enough today, the performance was not enough to get the three points,' he added..

The German mentor went on to explain his decision to name Thembinkosi Lorch and Deon Hotto on the bench instead of naming the duo in his starting line up.

'The problem is that you have the players ready and if have the feeling or you get the information that the player, the muscle is tight or the conditioning is not enough for 90 minutes then it's better you bring fresh players,' he said.

'We have a good squad, we can change the squad but it's always before the game or after the game you have more information but [Deon] Hotto is always on the highest level, [Thembinkosi] Lorch was not possible from the start, it was clear. But we need him, that was the reason for the substitute.

'But overall it was not enough, ten, 20 minutes in the first-half, it's not enough you can win the game. You were not in a structure, you were not forward passing, it was always reaction and it was not enough for a win.

'Yes, the second-half yes but it's not easy during the game you get the goal, you get the chance for the equaliser but [if] you can't score, you can't win a game,' he continued.

'We need the three points, I know the players know what has happened, they know after this 90 minutes what's happening [with regards to CAF spots on the log].

'We have to focus, analyse this game quick and then we need the head up, we play against Baroka, it's also a special game, we need the points if you want one of these places in the table, we need three points for this.'