Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has spoken out for the first time since the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Santo, 51, departed as manager at The City Ground on Tuesday after seemingly coming to blows with Forest's owner Marinakis.

Last season, the ex-Wolves boss guided the club to a 7th-placed finish and ensured European qualification for the first time in three decades.

Evangelos Marinakis explains why Nuno Espirito Santo was relieved of his duties

Evangelos Marinakis and Nuno Espirito Santo have often been seen coming to blows (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marinakis is a heart-on-his-sleeve kinda guy, as seen when he stormed onto the pitch to confront the then-Forest boss back in May after a 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

But a divide has begun to grow ever since the Tricky Trees missed out on qualification for the Champions League last season, with the Greek businessman explaining why it was time for a new direction without Espirito Santo.

Nuno Espirito Santo was relieved of his duties at The City Ground earlier this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies," said Marinakis regarding Postecoglou's appointment.

"His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies.

"Ange has the credentials and the track record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."

Ange Postecoglu has already taken over as Nottingham Forest's new boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Espirito Santo can leave with his head held high after a terrific tenure in Nottinghamshire.

Postecoglou will have his work cut out to deliver silverware for Forest, it must be said, but as we all know by now, next season will be the real test. Can he guarantee silverware in his second season again?