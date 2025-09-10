Real Madrid star 'confirmed' to leave on free transfer, as 'regrettable' exit emerges: report

Real Madrid are to let a major star leave on a free transfer, as Xabi Alonso's revolution at the Bernabeu continues.

Los Blancos are top of La Liga at this early stage of the season, having won all three of their league fixtures, as their new Basque boss puts his imprint on this side with plenty of surprises and rotation.

The likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and even Trent Alexander-Arnold have been in and out of the side thus far, as Real Madrid look to find their best XI in a post-Carlo Ancelotti era.

Real Madrid to let high-profile star leave as part of 'renovation process'

Florentino Perez is already looking at stars to bring in next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a fairly low-key summer in Valdebebas with just four major signings in Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono.

High-profile Galacticos such as Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga stayed, despite rumours – but despite adding three defenders recently, Real are said to still be looking to revamp their backline, with Premier League stars Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba high on the priority list, with their futures still uncertain at their respective clubs.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool continues to be linked with Real (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, meanwhile, David Alaba is confirmed to be departing on a free transfer next summer.

The versatile Austrian signed for the 15-time European champions on a free from Bayern Munich in 2021, but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in December 2023 that ruled him for 13 months of action, which included Euro 2024.

At the age of 33, it's hardly a surprise that the Vienna-born defender is no longer considered part of the long-term plans at the Bernabeu, though Fichajes notes that as a “respected player with great influence over his team-mates,” the dressing room will “regret” the loss of such a figure.

Alaba himself is said to be open to an exit, as FourFourTwo understands there is little to no Premier League interest at this stage.

David Alaba looks to be leaving Real Madrid (Image credit: Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

According to Football Espana, Alaba was a target for Fiorentina over the summer, however, the move never materialised – and with Real Madrid suffering serious injury issues in the last few seasons that have seen the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni play at centre-back, Alonso will likely be glad of having cover from a quality squad member.

Alaba, for his part, offers Real almost unparalleled experience in a void left post-Luka Modric: the 33-year-old lifted the Bundesliga 10 times in his time in Germany, adding two La Liga titles when he swapped Munich for Madrid – and with four Champions League trophies on top of that, Alaba is one of few footballers to be a European champion at different clubs.

The Austrian is worth just €6 million, according to Transfermarkt.