'It's becoming a shambles! When I’m out and about, it's the first thing people talk to me about' Title-winning Manchester United defender fumes at one player after Grimsby Town embarrassment
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has pulled no punches in his Red Devils assessment
Paul Parker says Manchester United must sign a goalkeeper and has no faith in Ruben Amorim's selection of Andre Onana.
Parker lifted the Premier League title on two occasions during his time at Old Trafford, playing in front of legendary stopper Peter Schmeichel.
The 61-year-old is less than impressed with Man United's current custodians, insisting Onane is simply 'not a goalkeeper'.
Paul Parker: 'Andre Onana is not a goalkeeper'
Speaking via CasinoBernie, Parker fumed following the team's Carabao Cup exit to League Two outfit Grimsby Town on penalties.
David Artell's side went two goals up against the Premier League giants but were pegged back during the second half as the game ended 2-2. The tie went straight to a spot-kicks, which saw Grimsby progress to the Third Round after a 12-11 shootout scoreline.
"There’ll be at least one of those Manchester United players on that pitch that their weekly wage will be what the whole Grimsby XI are earning.
"I don't think that whole squad is going to cost £200k a week. We have got players there on over two-hundred grand a week. So that says a lot. In that sense, it is quite bad."
Parker played in one of Man United's most embarrassing cup defeats back in 1995, as the Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by York City.
He says that result may be worse than Ruben Amorim's defeat at Blundell Park but asserts it is the 'most embarrassing for a long time.'
GRIMSBY TOWN HAVE BEATEN MANCHESTER UNITED! 12- 11 ON PENALTIES! #ITVFootball | #MUFC | #GTFC | #CarabaoCup | @officialgtfc pic.twitter.com/DSB96oWMvkAugust 27, 2025
"It's becoming a shambles!" Parker added. "When I’m out and about, the first thing people talk to me about is always ‘what about your keeper?’
"The problem is, he's not a goalkeeper. He is not a goalkeeper, simple as that! It's absolutely plain as anything that Manchester United need a goalkeeper.
"I don't really care if he is the best passer in the world. I don't care if he can pass, I just want to know that he's a good shot stopper."
Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana has made a number of high-profile errors in the Old Trafford net and was left out of the starting lineup for each of the club's first two Premier League fixtures this season.
No. 2 Altay Bayindir has not fared much better, though, deemed to have been at fault for Arsenal's winner on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 campaign.
Back-up to Bayindir and Onana is former youth team stopper and experienced Premier League goalkeeper Tom Heaton. The 39-year-old rejoined Man United in 2021 but has made only three appearances in four seasons, none of which have been in the league.
"I don't know if Tom Heaton was there for sentimental reasons, or he's there actually to do a job," Parker says. "If I'm Tom Heaton sitting there, you'd be saying ‘I'm better than these two!’, because Heaton would go in there and you'd have a goalkeeper who would be doing everything by the book! And you could look at him and go, ‘Christ, he's a goalkeeper!’"
Man United host Heaton's former club Burnley in the Premier League this weekend before the first international break of the season.
Amorim's position at Old Trafford is under serious threat given the team's recent results.
During the upcoming international window, Man United chiefs may take the opportunity to make a change in the dugout, regardless of whether the team's goalkeeping fortunes take a positive turn against the Clarets.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
