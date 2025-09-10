Manchester United linked Zinedine Zidane 'reaches agreement' for shock appointment: report

Is Zinedine Zidane on the cusp of a return?

Long-term Manchester United target Zinedine Zidane has agreed his shock return to management.

That's according to reports that state that the legendary French figure is ready with another job in the dugout after four years in the wilderness since his last post – and with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim in a precarious position.

The Red Devils have won just once this season in four games, suffering a humiliating exit from the League Cup, with their Portuguese boss hanging by a thread.

Zinedine Zidane has long been linked with the Manchester United post

Zidane has been hugely successful in management (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the Manchester Evening News claiming that Amorim is of no immediate threat of the sack, a report from Football Insider claims that United are already eyeing up replacements, with Unai Emery's position at Aston Villa said to be uncertain following a difficult transfer window in the Midlands.

Three-time Champions League-winning coach Zizou has long been linked with the United post, but admitted in 2022 that he was unlikely to ever succeed Ole Gunnar Solksjaer when he couldn't speak fluent English.

Ruben Amorim's job is uncertain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports have recently claimed, however, that Zidane is about to take over from another former Manchester United boss, in the form of Jose Mourinho.

After it was reported by Turkish publication, Sabah, that the 1998 Ballon d'Or winner has engaged in talks with Fenerbahce, fellow Turkish outlet Oksijen has claimed that a preliminary agreement has already been struck.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Such a decision would directly contradict Zidane's assertion, however, that, “I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way” – since he doesn't speak Turkish.

FourFourTwo understands that while Zizou, who formerly held the record for being the most expensive player of all time, was long admired as an option by the Glazer ownership, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS operation wishes to take the club in a different direction and don't have the same interest in such a star name.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe doesn't look like hiring Zidane any time soon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless, it's long been assumed that Zidane himself is looking to make his return to management with the French national team once his former team-mate Didier Deschamps steps aside.

United return to Premier League action this weekend against Manchester City.