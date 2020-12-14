Zinnbauer: We're not in the right position to fight for PSL title

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes his side are not yet in the right position to fight for the DStv Premiership title.

The Buccaneers were crowned MTN8 champions after they came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Pirates last lifted a piece of silverware in 2014 when they won the Nedbank Cup title with a 3-1 win over now-defunct Bidvest Wits, but their triumph over Phunya Sele Sele saw Pirates ended their six year trophy drought.

Zinnbauer says it is to early to speak about their title aspirations, despite being undefeated so far this season.

'I know supporters expect us to fight for the next trophy and we can do it,' Zinnbauer told the media.

'We have opportunities, but it is a long, long way and long fight.

'Yes, we have made the first step to win this title and then we’ll see what happens in the next days, in the next weeks, in the next months.

'We are not in the right position at the moment to fight for the league title.

'But if we play very well and others struggle, then we have a chance. But we don’t speak about the titles now,' he concluded.