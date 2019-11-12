Manchester United decide against bringing Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club on a free transfer

Manchester United will not make a move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The LA Galaxy striker has recently been linked with a return to Old Trafford when he becomes a free agent at the start of 2020.

Ibrahimovic joined United from PSG in summer 2016 and enjoyed a superb debut campaign with the Premier League giants.

The former Sweden international scored 28 goals in all competitions, helping Jose Mourinho's side win the League Cup and Europa League.

He suffered a serious knee injury in April 2017, however, and only played seven more games for the Red Devils.

United sanctioned his departure 11 months later, with the former Milan, Inter and Barcelona man agreeing a deal to join LA Galaxy.

He has already played his final match for the MLS side, ending his career in the United States with a phenomenal return of 53 goals in 58 appearances.

Ibrahimovic is now eyeing a return to Europe and was supposedly a target for United, who are on the lookout for another forward.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez both joined Inter in the summer, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided against replacing the attacking duo.

Injury problems have restricted Anthony Martial to just six Premier League starts so far in 2019/20, leaving United short of options at the top of the pitch.

But although Solskjaer remains interest in bolstering his options upfront, Sky Sports report that United will not be making Ibrahimovic an offer.

The 38-year-old has also been linked with a return to Serie A, with Milan, Napoli and Bologna all thought to be keeping tabs on the situation.

A 3-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday moved United into seventh place in the Premier League table, but Solskjaer's side remain nine points adrift of the top four.