Manchester United want Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return for a second spell at Old Trafford - report

Manchester United are weighing up an offer to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club, according to reports.

Ibrahimovic moved to Old Trafford from PSG in summer 2016 and went on to score 28 goals in all competitions the following campaign.

The Swedish striker helped United win the Europa League and League Cup, although he suffered a serious knee injury in April 2017.

Ibrahimovic played seven more times for the Rs but departed for LA Galaxy in March of last year.

The centre-forward did not win any club honours in Los Angeles, but his time in MLS was a major success.

Ibrahimovic scored 53 goals in 58 games for Galaxy, and is now thought to be seeking a return to the European game.

And according to Tutto Mercato Web, United are exploring the possibility of bringing the 38-year-old back to Manchester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioned the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter in the summer, but United did not sign a replacement.

They have been short of attacking options at times this term and are reportedly seeking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Juventus frontman Mario Mandzukic is thought to be on the club's shortlist, and Ibrahimovic has emerged as another potential target.

The veteran striker will become a free agent at the start of 2020 following the expiration of his LA Galaxy contract.

Ibrahimovic has also been linked with Napoli, and the man himself spoke up the chances of a switch to the Stadio San Paolo.

However, United could seek to persuade the former Sweden international that he has unfinished business at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer's side moved up to seventh place in the Premier League table after Sunday's 3-1 victory over Brighton, but they remain nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester City in the race for the Champions League qualification spots.

