Zlatan: I'm not arrogant, I'm a lion
New Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic says his self-confidence should not be mistaken for arrogance.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is a "lion" on the football field, but a family man off it.
Ibrahimovic is set to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United at Bournemouth on Sunday following his high-profile arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in the close season.
The former Sweden striker has developed a reputation for talking up his talent over the course of his career but he insists there are two sides to his personality.
He told Sky Sports: "People say I'm a bad boy, I'm this and I'm that.
"I'm a family guy, but when I come on the pitch I am a lion.
"I don't believe that I'm arrogant in the way people think.
"I'm confident, I believe in myself, that's not being arrogant. I believe it's an individual strength in a human being. I have a vision and I work hard for it."
Ibrahimovic has won the Eredivisie, Serie A, LaLiga and Ligue 1 during a glittering career that has taken in Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.