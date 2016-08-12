Zlatan: I'm not arrogant, I'm a lion

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is a "lion" on the football field, but a family man off it.

Ibrahimovic is set to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United at Bournemouth on Sunday following his high-profile arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in the close season.

The former Sweden striker has developed a reputation for talking up his talent over the course of his career but he insists there are two sides to his personality.

He told Sky Sports: "People say I'm a bad boy, I'm this and I'm that.

"I'm a family guy, but when I come on the pitch I am a lion.

"I don't believe that I'm arrogant in the way people think.

"I'm confident, I believe in myself, that's not being arrogant. I believe it's an individual strength in a human being. I have a vision and I work hard for it."

Ibrahimovic has won the Eredivisie, Serie A, LaLiga and Ligue 1 during a glittering career that has taken in Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.