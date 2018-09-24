Zlatan impressed by 'MVP' singer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic described seven-year-old singer Malea Emma as the "MVP" of LA Galaxy's 3-0 defeat of Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Emma wowed the crowd at the StubHub Center with a rousing rendition of the American national anthem prior to the game.

Ibrahimovic, who smiled throughout the performance, then did his thing by breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute from the penalty spot - his 501st career goal.

Ola Kamara and Emmanuel Boateng also netted to end Galaxy's seven-game winless run.

The convincing victory meant there were many candidates for the day's outstanding performance, but the Swede had a clear winner.