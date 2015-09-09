Zubizarreta urges Pique, Ramos resolution

Any potential disagreement between Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos could be solved within half a minute of conversation, according to former Barcelona sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta.

Pique has continued to court controversy over recent days, having been spotted on a night out hours after he was booed by sections of the home crowd during Spain's Euro 2016 qualification victory over Slovakia in Oviedo.

The Barcelona centre-back was initially defended by Spain team-mate Sergio Ramos, although the Real Madrid captain suggested on Tuesday that Pique needed to accept a degree of blame for certain ill-feeling towards him within the country.

Zubizarreta likened the issue to the rivalry that existed in the Spain camp between Barca and Real players during the reigns of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho at the country's biggest clubs.

"These are things that can be fixed with half a minute's conversation, as they did in the days of Xavi and Iker," Zubizarreta explained at a presentation for beIN Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage.

"We must let them do so from within, but help them from outside.

"If Spain wins the next game 1-0 with a goal in the last minute from Pique, then surely everyone will be happy."

Pique's reputation within Spanish football has worsened over recent months after he poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid by thanking Colombian singer Kevin Roldan during Barca's treble-winning celebrations.

Roldan performed at Ronaldo's infamous 30th birthday party in the aftermath of a humbling defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid - an event that caused anger among Real fans prior to a downturn in form that allowed Barca to seal the title.

Further digs at the Santiago Bernabeu club over recent years as well as his views on Catalan independence have also kept Pique in the headlines.