Zulu: We want to continue with this form

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Philani Zulu is hoping his side can build from their victory over Mamelodi Sundowns and continue their momentum heading into their next clash against Chippa United.

The Soweto giants ended the Brazilians 21 games unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership after claiming a 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium over the weekend.

Amakhosi will now be hoping to claim back-to-back victories in the league when they welcome Chippa United to the FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Zulu admits that it was difficult to face a team of Sundowns calibre but felt his side executed their game plan perfectly to snatch all three points away from the defending champions.

'Coming from the weekend’s game against Sundowns was very difficult,' Zulu reflects on the game. 'We knew it was not going to be easy, we depended on each and every one of us including the technical team who came up with a game plan that we had to execute in order to win the game.

'As much as were on the back foot, coming back stronger in the second half just goes to show that we were more determined this time around and we executed all that needed to be executed and we got the three points that was needed.

'Our spirits are very high after winning against Sundowns,' he confirms. 'As players we want to continue with the form. We do not want to win and then not perform in the following match. It’s not going to be easy in the up coming match against Chippa because they are also fighting for their lives. We also very much in the same space as we want to finish well.'

Zulu would also like to see Chiefs work out their mistakes and take the impetus in matches going forward. He also feels that as a team they have the right ingredients to go on and close out their remaining games and gain the points that will see them through to a top eight finish.

'We need to work harder to ensure that we are on the front foot from the word go,' he added. 'All that we have to do now is rectify our errors work more on the positives and what could help us in winning all the remaining games. It’s up to us to execute and keep on working on the positives.

'As a player you have to be grounded at all times, you never know when your next chance might come, so it’s up to you to remain positive and keep supporting your teammates at all times because we all play as a team and there’s no individuals.

'If we all support one another and play to other’s strengths, then we look better as a team. We will be targeting another influential performance which could see us collect another handy three points.'