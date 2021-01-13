Zuma: It’s important to get the win over AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Dumisani Zuma says his side are focused and determined to walk away with a positive result against AmaZulu on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys will head into their next encounter on a seven-game winless run in the DStv Premiership following their 2-0 defeat by Maritzburg United this past weekend.

Amakhosi have now dropped down to 14th place with seven points after 10 matches, having won one game, drawn four and conceded four defeats so far this season.

Zuma, who has only made five appearances in all competitions this campaign due to injury, knows it won’t be easy to claim maximum points against Usuthu.

‘Everyone knows the situation we are in and it is very important for us to get that win,’ Zuma told his club’s official website.

‘Everyone is very focused. We’ve put ourselves in this situation and we need to fight and get ourselves up on the league table. Winning is vital and so is collecting the points available to us.

‘From my experience, they are always a difficult opponent to play. Again, they have players and a new coach, so we don’t really know much about them. It is going to be a difficult one, but we know if we stick to our philosophy, we will do well.

‘We know very well it is hard to play against AmaZulu on their own turf. But we have to believe in ourselves and, as we saw last season, we scored late when we played them away from home. So, they test you, but you have to stick to your gameplan and if you persevere, you can get a positive result,’ concluded Zuma.