Zungu: Gerrard will help me grow and improve my skills

Rangers midfielder Bongani Zungu believes that under the tutelage of coach Steven Gerrard he can grow and improve his skills to help the team succeed.

The 27-year-old joined the Light Blues on a season-long loan from French outfit Amiens SC for the 2020-21 season.

The Ibrox also have an option to make the 27-year-old’s capture permanent next summer.

Zungu has 29 Bafana Bafana caps having shone at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, and Gerrard believes the powerhouse midfielder can now help his team smash their way to trophy contention.

‘It means a lot to me and I am very happy to be here to play for a team with such a great, rich history - the most successful team in the world - so I am very happy to be here,’ Zungu told the club’s official website.

‘When I was young in South Africa growing up, my dad used to speak to me and my brother about the club, and I had an idea of the club and I knew about Rangers.

‘Of course, when the team was interested in me, I did my research and then I realised it was such a huge club.

‘I grew up watching the gaffer and I am very excited to work with him.

‘He is going to help my game, help me grow and help me improve my skills, and hopefully, help the team succeed.

‘I have been working very hard while I was still in France, and we were in talks with the gaffer and with the club.

‘It's been amazing! I felt at home even before I signed and I had a warm welcome from people on social media and that made me realise that this is a massive club.

‘I had a talk with a few players here, and one thing that stands out for them is it is a pity I have come when there are still restrictions [on fans].

‘Everybody is talking about the ambiance and how the stadium is when there are fans in, and I am looking forward to experiencing that for myself.’

peaking on Zungu’s involvement during training ahead of their Europa League clash, Rangers coach Steven Gerrard said: ‘Very excited to have Bongani Zungu involved, it would have been a long two weeks for him. He trained today which was fantastic.

‘He will certainly feel that one-hour session later today but he is smiling and it was great to have him here.'