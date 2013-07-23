Zuniga to stay at Napoli, says De Laurentiis

Zuniga, 27, has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Juventus in the close-season.

The Colombia international's contract at the Stadio San Paolo expires at the end of next season, but De Laurentiis, who has already seen star striker Edinson Cavani leave for Paris Saint-Germain, insisted Zuniga is not heading for the exit door.

"Zuniga is a Napoli player. He has given so much to the team and will continue to do so," De Laurentiis posted on his Twitter account.

Zuniga is an experienced member of the Napoli squad and has become a mainstay after joining from Siena in 2009.

The winger has made 144 appearances for Napoli, scoring four goals.