Zwane issues update on Manyama, Billiat, Zuma

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane has provided an update on the status of three key players ahead of their Caf Champions League semi-final second leg against Wydad Casablanca.

The Soweto giants are set to welcome the Tunisian side to the FNB Stadium for the return leg to take a narrow advantage following their 1-0 victory in the first leg.

Amakhosi will continue to be without the services of star Khama Billiat, who continues to mend his way back to full fitness, while Dumisani Zuma remains on the sidelines with his respective injury.

However, Zwane's squad has since received a boost after he confirmed that Lebogang Manyama will be in contention for the return leg in Soweto over the weekend.

"We won’t have Khama because he is coming back to fitness after having been out for a while now, so even in the second leg I don’t think he will be ready to compete at this level," Zwane told reporters.

"With Lebo, he should definitely be ready. [Dumisani] Zuma is also still out but we will come out with a plan, just like we did [in Casablanca]. We will also plan for the second leg to see how we can punish them in terms of creating goal scoring chances."

Kaizer Chiefs against Wydad Casablanca kicks off at 6pm on Saturday.