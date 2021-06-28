Zwane: We facing Al Ahly knowing we’ll be underdogs

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane knows that his side will be labelled as “underdogs” when they face Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly side in the Caf Champions League final.

Amakhosi booked their place in the final after securing a 1-0 aggregate win over Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca through a solitary goal from Samir Nurkovic in the first leg.

Ahly, meanwhile, cruised into the last two after securing a comfortable 4-0 aggregate victory over Tunisian outfit Esperance in their respective semi-final.

Zwane accepts the tag of being underdogs heading into the final as it does not put added pressure on them as they have three weeks to prepare for the final showcase in Casablanca.

The Chiefs coach said the Amakhosi know they will again face Al Ahly in the final as “underdogs”, but it’s a position he is comfortable with.

“We are going there knowing again we will be underdogs, but we have three and a half weeks to prepare thoroughly,” Zwane told his club’s official website.

“We want to thank the Lord and everyone who has been with us through thick and thin and who have helped us to make it this far.”

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final at the Stade Mohammed V on 17 July 2021.