Nice News and Features

Name: Nice

Founded: 1904

Home ground: Allianz Riviera

League Titles: 4

Instagram: @ogcnice

Sat on the stunning French Riviera, the club are one of the founding members of the French top division. Currently coached by 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, formerly of Arsenal and Manchester City among others, they have had some memorable moments over the past decade and ended the 2016-17 season third in Ligue 1. They have not won the French crown since lifting it four times as they dominated French football during the 1950s and their last major trophy was the Coupe de France in 1997.

Latest about Nice

Cristiano Ronaldo

Quiz! Can you name the players who lead shot statistics in Europe?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz You know when you're yelling "shoot" at your team? These lads are more than happy to oblige

Chris Smalling

Arsenal transfer news: Five centre-backs who would immediately improve the Gunners' backline

By Alasdair Mackenzie

From veteran campaigners to promising youngsters, the Gunners could do worse than take a punt on one of these defenders

Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira insists there was no chance of him replacing Unai Emery at Arsenal

By Ian McTestworth

David Beckham targets Arsenal great Patrick Vieira for Inter Miami manager role

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Arsenal Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is reportedly David Beckham’s number one choice to become the first head coach of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Arsenal

Tuchel unhappy despite PSG’s win over nine-man Nice

By FourFourTwo Staff

Di Maria at the double as PSG put four past nine-man Nice

By FourFourTwo Staff

Mbappe fitness boost for PSG ahead of Nice trip

By FourFourTwo Staff

Jose Mourinho

Where now for Jose Mourinho? 9 possible destinations for his next job

By Alex Jennings

Jose Mourinho Jose apparently has his heart set on a new club, but which one? Here are some different routes the Special One might take

Patrick Vieira Nice

Patrick Vieira says he would like to coach Arsenal and 'reach the very highest level'

By Billy Dunmore

Arsenal Patrick Vieira has expressed his desire to manage former club Arsenal one day.

Jardim says Monaco were not at their best in first win of the season

By FourFourTwo Staff

