Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah replacement identified as Arne Slot carves out his transfer plan
The future of Mohamed Salah is still yet to be decided at Anfield
Liverpool are said to have potentially identified a replacement for Mohamed Salah.
Salah, ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now, is out of contract at Anfield this summer, as well as fellow stars Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Arne Slot has attempted to keep tight-lipped on whether the Egyptian star will remain on Merseyside but according to new information, a younger alternative for the 32-year-old has already been suggested.
Liverpool formulate new contingency plan should Mohamed Salah move on
It is thought the fallout over a new deal for Salah revolves around his salary. The former Roma man wants to be rewarded with a lengthy new deal but Liverpool are reluctant to do so given his age and the drop-off he may soon show.
Salah is said to earn an estimated £350,000-a-week and only a select few Premier League players can boast a higher take home. Those include Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.
According to information from teamTALK, Liverpool are showing a keen interest in Lille forward Mohamed-Ali Cho. The report says the Merseysiders are 'seriously considering' a move for him in the summer.
Cho, 21, spent five years with the blue side of Merseyside as a teenager before moving to Angers in May 2020. He has then seen a meteoric rise in French football and currently plays for Ligue 1 side Lille.
The Frenchman has five goals and three assists this term and is said to be impressing Liverpool's hierarchy. Cho would likely cost in the region of £ 10 million, according to his estimated current value on Transfermarkt.
He can play across multiple positions in attack, which includes as a centre forward or on either flank. That would give Slot further options across the pitch.
In FourFourTwo's view, Cho has begun to show promise in France this term but as we all know, there is a huge gulf in class between Ligue 1 and the Premier League. The Merseysiders scouting next is usually impressive so this one could have legs come the summer.
Liverpool are back in Premier League action this week as they take on Everton at Goodison Park.
