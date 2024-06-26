Manchester United report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to take transfer battle to the courtroom
Manchester United have reportedly hired legal help after being told they could not sign a defensive target
Manchester United look to be digging their heels in after seeing UEFA block a key summer transfer deal.
After confirming earlier this month that Erik ten Hag will be remaining as manager, the Red Devils are getting to work on what is set to be a busy summer in the transfer market in response to last season’s eighth-place Premier League finish.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are in place for their first transfer window running the club’s football operations following the billionaire’s competition of his minority purchase at Old Trafford earlier this season.
VIDEO: Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)
After the team shipped in 58 goals last season, a new central defender is a priority for the club this summer, which led to the team being linked with a move for Nice’s France international Jean-Clair Todibo.
However, the club hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, due to Ratcliffe’s ownership of Nice via his Ineos company. Shortly after reports emerged that UEFA had blocked a transfer for the centre-back, Ratcliffe went on the record to say that he had been prevented from signing an unnamed player.
"They've said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can't sell to Manchester United," he told Bloomberg. "But that's not fair on the player and I don't see what that achieves."
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Now, it would appear that Ratcliffe will not take no for an answer, as journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that the club have hired Swiss lawyer Gianpaolo Monteneri to fight their case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
This comes after UEFA granted Manchester United and Nice permission to both play in the Europa League this season, despite current rules stating that no clubs that share ownership can play in the same competition. The association has instructed Nice to operate via a ‘blind trust’, but this is one a one-season solution.
This again highlights the case of Ratcliffe’s involvement in both clubs, amid recent reports he could be ready to sell his shares in Nice.
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United want 'controversial' Euro 2024 star as first summer signing: report
INEOS Old Trafford? Manchester United could sell naming rights to stadium
What Ruud van Nistelrooy said about Erik ten Hag amid Manchester United return rumours
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.