Arsenal legend makes true feelings felt on Manchester United owners

Former Arsenal and Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed his thoughts on the INEOS takeover of Manchester United.

The petrochemicals company, fronted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford in their sporting investments, completed a reported £1.25billion deal earlier this year to acquire a 27.7 per cent stake in the club.

Following a testing start to the 2024/25 campaign for the Red Devils, Ramsey revealed his thoughts having experienced the owners at INEOS-led French outfit, Nice.

Aaron Ramsey backs INEOS to do ‘unbelievable’ job at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) took charge of Manchester United through INEOS earlier this year

The 86-cap Wales midfielder claimed that he expects INEOS to do a good job in their role at United, given enough time, in his appearance on Monday Night Football ahead of Nottingham Forest against Crystal Palace.

Ramsey, along with Jamie Carragher and presenter David Jones, were discussing United’s 2-1 win over Brentford at the weekend, before the Welshman was naturally asked about his own experiences under INEOS ownership at Nice.

Aaron Ramsey switch Juventus for INEOS-owned Nice in 2022

"They [INEOS] wanted to invest a lot into Nice and make that a hub in European football,” Ramsey told Sky Sports. “Sir Jim, being a Man United fan and him then having the chance to own them, I think they'll do an unbelievable job there. It's just going to take a little bit of time.

"They're very driven people and they're only used to being the best at what they do. It's never easy in the Premier League to go and just challenge and compete again, but with their ambition and their ideas, I think they'll have a successful spell there."

Ramsey signed for Nice in 2022 following the end of his time at Juventus and was reportedly seduced by the INEOS-led operation there, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

INEOS completed the deal to take over Nice in August 2019, adding the club to a portfolio which contains Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, along with other sporting interests including Formula 1, cycling, sailing, rugby and running.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Ramsey’s quotes on Monday Night Football will be music to Manchester United fans’ ears.

Recent weeks have contained no end of speculation on the manager, the owners’ decisions and the results on the pitch, so topping off three Premier League points against Brentford with this positivity, from a player with lived INEOS experience, is bound to come as a boost.