Arne Slot can win more than Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but one thing needs to happen

Liverpool last hosted Ipswich Town at Anfield in a Premier League game 23 years ago, prior to the weekend just gone. It was a match that ended in a final-day thrashing as the Reds routed the relegated Tractor Boys 5-0.

Finishing the season with 80 points, it was Liverpool’s best points tally in the Premier League era as Gerard Houllier’s side ended up second, seven points behind title winners Arsenal. Everything pointed towards a bright future with the Frenchman, who had guided the club to triple cup success the previous season.

But it soon unravelled, with the decision to sign El Hadji Diouf instead of making the loan signing of Nicolas Anelka, ranked at no.56 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time, permanent seen by many as one of the worst bits of business in the Reds’ modern history. The second-place finish was as good as it got for Houllier’s side.

Post-Klopp Fears Brushed Aside

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring vs Ipswich (Image credit: Getty Images)

It appears that history will not be repeating with Arne Slot, whose side enjoyed a very comfortable afternoon, running out 4-1 winners against the Suffolk club thanks to goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo (2).

This match arrived a year after Jurgen Klopp announced his intention to leave Liverpool, throwing the club’s future into doubt in the process. Those doubts have been silenced in style by Slot’s opening seven months in charge.

Mo Salah's comments in the match day programme made for interesting reading (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a fear that Liverpool could fall into a post-Alex Ferguson or post-Arsene Wenger-like malaise that Manchester United and Arsenal suffered from, but if anything, Liverpool (so far at least) appear even stronger under Slot.

The matchday programme at Anfield featured some interesting quotes from Salah, who said: I’m really, really motivated to win the Premier League maybe also because the new manager came in with different ideas that could help our team. We’d been with Jurgen for seven years, so maybe things changing slightly has made us all want it more and to win more.”

Salah’s words about a renewed sense of purpose under Slot echo the perception around the club. Minds have been sharpened, legs have been freshened and more control has been added. In the opening weeks of Slot’s regime, players were left under no impression that things would be more business-like, not least evidenced by Slot’s straight-talking in the media.

Rather than a drop-off Liverpool look improved, and rather than Ferguson or Wenger fears coming to fruition, it’s the other theory that fans had pointed to last summer; that of Slot being the Bob Paisley to Bill Shankly, inheriting a team that would go on to dominate domestically and in Europe.

Shankly laid the foundations and Paisley won it all, lifting six league titles and three European Cups in nine seasons that catapulted Liverpool to Europe’s elite. Paisley didn’t provide the soundbites that Shankly did, much like Slot won’t be providing the media with the headlines and memorable quotes that Klopp did.

But, if the current form continues at least, Slot may win more than Klopp did, just like Paisley won more than Shankly – even if arguably those who laid the foundations had the bigger job on their hands. Success isn’t measured purely in silverware, but the successors have much to thank their predecessors for.

Not least in the shape of Liverpool’s current midfield, which was entirely rebuilt by Klopp in his final summer in charge. That Ryan Gravenberch has gone on to establish himself the way that he has under Slot wasn’t perhaps foreseen by many, even the most optimistic of Liverpool fans, but Slot has moulded him into one of the most outstanding deep-lying midfielders in Europe, dovetailing beautifully with Alexis Mac Allister and ahead of them Dominik Szoboszlai.

The understanding and fluidity of the three were superbly demonstrated against Ipswich, with Slot afforded the luxury of being able to replace all three in the second half – one of their replacements being the fourth midfielder signed last summer, Wataru Endo.

He doesn’t always get the credit for the fact he’s very important for this team. Because his work rate is un-be-lievable. He just keeps on running with the highest intensity and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something. Arne Slot on Dominik Szoboszlai

It was Szoboszlai who earned praise from Slot post-match. “He is, in my opinion, a bit underestimated [underrated],” said the head coach of the Hungarian. “He doesn’t always get the credit for the fact he’s very important for this team. Because his work rate is un-be-lievable. He just keeps on running with the highest intensity and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something.”

It’s easy to forget that Szoboszlai only recently turned 24, while Gravenberch is 22 and Mac Allister the senior player in the Reds’ midfield having turned 26 last month. It’s fair to say that Liverpool’s midfield is locked down for the future and that Klopp should take a lot of the credit for that.

The questions at Anfield, though, remain those around the defence and attack, with expiring contracts continuing to dominate fans’ thoughts. Of Liverpool’s starting XI vs. Ipswich, aside from the midfield trio, only Cody Gakpo has a contract beyond 2027. With Slot and the players doing their parts on the pitch, it’s clear where the work off the pitch needs to take place if the Dutchman is to have a Paisley-like era of dominance.