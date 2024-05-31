Jurgen Klopp touts next move following Liverpool exit
Jurgen Klopp has called time on his Liverpool career, but what will be his next move?
The curtain fell on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool career earlier this month as the German boss bowed out following a trophy-laden nine-year spell at Anfield.
The 56-year-old had announced that he would be standing down earlier this year, admitting he was ‘running out of energy’ after almost a decade in the job.
Klopp led the Reds to a League Cup win and third place in the Premier League in his final season at Liverpool and fans are naturally interested in what the German will do next.
First up will be an extended break from football, but Klopp has insisted that he will not be retiring from the game just yet.
"It's out of the question that I'll stop working altogether," Klopp said on the Willipedia podcast. "But I don't see myself continuing at the same pace as before at the moment.
"A coach is a coach. And you do it with everything you have or nothing at all. That's how I understand it. Now I'm taking my time off.
“How am I supposed to know how I'll feel during or after the time off, and what I want to do then? I have no idea. Let's wait and see."
One role Klopp has been linked with in recent weeks is a return to his former club Borussia Dortmund, with the Independent reporting that the Champions League finalists could look to bring back their ex-manager as their head of football in 2025.
For now though, Klopp’s immediate future looks to be in Spain, as he also discussed his purchase of a villa in Mallorca.
"We are getting older and the medical care here is great. There are many German doctors and I would like to be able to understand every word, how I feel and so on, when the problems become bigger,” he added.
"I've dreamed of having a house in the south all my life. I like the weather, the climate, I like the people. There are lots of things I like here. And also people I already know. It's not like I'm looking for new friends. I already have friends for life, and if some of them are here too, that's cool.
"I don't want to emigrate. We go on holiday here every now and then. But when I'm here, I want everything to be as I know it. That's totally boring. But the point is that I want to get to know a different life, but not somewhere in the jungle or on the mountain."
