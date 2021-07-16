When does the transfer window close? All the dates you need ahead of the new season

Signings are gradually getting done now that the Euros is over, as the transfer window starts to crank up a notch.

The Premier League season begins with Arsenal hosting newly-promoted Brentford on Friday, August 13 but the deadline for clubs to bring in new faces is a couple of weeks later: the transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31.

Players will head off for an international break after this time period. There is a question of players having to isolate upon arriving to the UK; clubs could take this time for that particular circumstance.

Two years ago, clubs voted for the transfer window to close before the season began. This proved to be unpopular - not least with the clubs themselves, who preferred the old model.

It was COVID-19 this time last year that threw a lot of the transfer window into chaos. A lot of players whose contracts ended had to sign short-term extensions to play for their clubs during the summer. While many players ended up staying with their teams to complete the season - such as David Silva at Manchester City - there were others who chose not to risk injury and jeopardise a future transfer - such as Ryan Fraser at Bournemouth.

Last year's main summer window closed on October 5, in order to give clubs a much bigger timeframe in which to complete transfers, owing to the pandemic. Deals between top-flight and EFL sides were permitted through to October 16 - but the Premier League has not confirmed whether that will again be the case this season.

As usual, the window will reopen for the winter in January 2022.

