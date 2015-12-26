Asmir Begovic: Inside my kitbag
By Ben Welch
Delve into the Chelsea goalkeeper's glovebag
Ever wondered what is dwelling within the glovebag of a professional footballer? Hair gel, some breath mints and a cheeky copy of FourFourTwo perhaps?
Asmir Begovic unzips his carrier and lets us peer within. The contents aren’t going to shock the world – we can exclusively reveal that the bag contains gloves without feeling like we’ve given away any spoilers – but his focus on simplicity, nothing unnecessary, and having a good pre-match routine are revealing.
Streamline your bag now, if you want to get that true pro experience…
Recommended for you:
Micah Richards: My pre-match playlist
Rio: My pre-match playlist
Ben Foster: My pre-match playlist
Music to improve your performance
The soundtrack to your season
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.