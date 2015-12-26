Asmir Begovic: Inside my kitbag

Ever wondered what is dwelling within the glovebag of a professional footballer? Hair gel, some breath mints and a cheeky copy of FourFourTwo perhaps?

Asmir Begovic unzips his carrier and lets us peer within. The contents aren’t going to shock the world – we can exclusively reveal that the bag contains gloves without feeling like we’ve given away any spoilers – but his focus on simplicity, nothing unnecessary, and having a good pre-match routine are revealing.



Streamline your bag now, if you want to get that true pro experience…



Recommended for you:

Micah Richards: My pre-match playlist

Rio: My pre-match playlist

Ben Foster: My pre-match playlist

Music to improve your performance

The soundtrack to your season