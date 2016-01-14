Puma evoPOWER 1.3: The Lowdown

1 You should wear this boot if…

You’re an enthusiast of the benefits of going barefoot. There’s an increasing trend in getting back to basics when it comes to sporting physical mechanics – witness the explosion in popularity of barefoot running, which enthusiasts insist let you work naturally with your body and avoid injuries. Now Puma have cleverly applied the principle to putting your foot through a ball. Let us explain…

2 Let the foot bend

Grounded on the principal of barefoot kicking, the evoPOWER 1.3 has a stretchable AdaptLite upper, which allows the foot the freedom to bend, just as it would with a shoe-free motion. The result? More velocity and accuracy. Maximising your power in this way can never be a bad thing, whether you’re pinging a long cross-field ball or bearing down on goal…

3 Featherlight feel

Make no mistake, this is a comfortable shoe. It retains the things that worked well with the popular EvoPOWER 1.2, including the same soleplate, heel counter combo and stud pattern, while the Speedtrack stiffener, running through the mid foot and heel makes it feel solid. This is a very light boot that counterintuitively feels really powerful. Go figure.

4 Looking correct

The ad for the evoPOWER 1.3 features Mario Balotelli turning into a barber and shaving his mate’s head – and as one of the most stylish players around, it’s no surprise that he’s chosen to wear this fine, fine looking pair of kickers. They are available in a striking ‘Safety Yellow’ and ‘Atomic Blue’ colouring.

5 What the pros say

As well as Balo, the evoPOWER 1.3 will be worn by Puma’s big-name ‘experts of power’: Cesc Fàbregas, Olivier Giroud and, of course, Yaya Touré – a player so thunderous he runs through walls before breakfast. “evoPOWER players use the boot to help their accurate and powerful style of play, and we hope to live up to this reputation,” says Cesc.



The PUMA evoPOWER 1.3 football boot is now available to purchase at puma.com and global football retailers