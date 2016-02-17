5 minute recovery meal

Are you a grown adult? Then the sentence “I can’t cook” shouldn’t be in your vocabulary. Preparing good food is ridiculously simple, even if you’re not a that interested in spending time in the kitchen. It’s also vital to ditch the takeaways if you want to recover property from training.

That’s why FourFourTwo and nutritionist Ben Comber are here to help, with a five-minute recovery meal that’s as tasty as it is nutritious – and sure to speed those aching post-match muscles back to normality.

Nutritional information provided by performance nutritionist Ben Coomber. For more visit www.bodytypenutrition.co.uk or www.bencoomber.com Follow Ben on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook



For more recovery tips see:

Adam Lallana: Rest, recuperate and re-energise

Recovery rules for football

Recovery: A how to guide

Shane Long's rules to recovery

Micah Richards: Recharge your batteries for the next game

Post match recovery starts here...