Essential food for a Sunday League star
By Ben Welch
Don't know what to eat before you early morning kick-off? Let Southampton's performance nutritionist, Mike Naylor, fill you in
Here’s the good news: We can help power your 90 minutes on a Sunday morning. Now for the bad news: Set your alarm for an early start because you need to eat three hours before kick-off.
Stop moaning, it will be worth it. Don’t just take it from us. Take it from elite sports nutritionist, Mike Naylor, who works with Southampton.
Eating at the right time can jumpstart your morning, says Naylor. And don’t even think about a fry-up or a McDonald’s breakfast.
Fill your plate with Naylor’s energy packed suggestions and you’ll deliver an all-action performance.
Mike Naylor was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Sunday, April 12 at St George's Park. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.
