What do professional footballers eat for breakfast?

Whether you're playing at the top level or the local pub league, eating right in the morning is important.



So before you take a bite out of that greasy bacon sandwich, let FFT help you upgrade your breakfast with advice from Norwich City's Sebastien Bassong.



The Cameroon international invited FFT to pull up a pew at this house and join him for his morning meal.



Bassong kicks his day off with a breakfast that's low in fat and packed with protein and carbohydrates to fuel his performance.



“The foods I have for breakfast are good because they give me the power to be sharp on the pitch,” he explained.



Enter Bassong’s kitchen and find out how you can get your day off to the perfect start.



