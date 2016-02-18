What to eat at half-time
By Ben Welch
15-minute energy boosters from nutritionist Ben Coomber
For years, the orange segment reigned supreme at half-time – but what is the ultimate way to boost yourself and help avoid second-period fatigue or ‘hitting the wall’ during the break?
Nutritionist Ben Comber is here with his perfect recommendations for replacing that stored glycogen you’ve lost chasing around the pitch, and oddly enough the orange still makes the grade thanks to its easy fructose.
The best thing is, half time means you’re allowed a sugar rush – within reason – so Haribo and Jelly Beans are on the menu, too. Just don’t have too many, eh?
Nutritional information provided by performance nutritionist Ben Coomber. For more visit www.bodytypenutrition.co.uk or www.bencoomber.com. Follow Ben on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
