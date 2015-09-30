Ander Herrera: Pick the right pass

When to play the easy ball… and when to try the killer pass? It’s the perennial dilemma for any amateur player – which pass is the right one to most benefit the team? Is it always right to take the easy ball – or should you consider something less obvious?

Manchester United’s Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera knows this turf: a wonderful user of the ball, he’s been compared to Paul Scholes for his range of passing.

Here, he explains why patience is the key to getting things right – and why the first option is not always the best one.

Herrera thinks we can all learn from Michael Carrick, another great mover of the football, and use your opponent’s positioning to make the right decision.



Ander Herrera is speaking as part of the new adidas #BeTheDifference campaign, wearing the all-new adidas X15. For more www.adidas.co.uk/football. To join the conversation, follow @adidasUK



For more football tips see:

Play the killer pass like Steven Gerrard

Playmaking the Xavi way

Xavi: Master the pass

Play like Spain: Make the killer pass

How to improve your passing