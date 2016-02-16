Be the complete striker: Take a touch and finish

Your first touch when receiving the ball as you home in on goal can make or break your chances of scoring.

Control it too heavily, and you’ll either lose possession to a defender, or have to rush to keep up and might mistime your shot. Get it caught up in your feet, and you’ll need more touches to set up a chance, and could get tackled. This drill from MyPersonalFootballCoach.com can help you get it just right.

Practice it both ways, and you’ll soon have an instinctive feel for how much to put on the ball before you blast it – and hopefully start getting more chances in the right areas. Perfect.



