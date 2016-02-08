Be the complete striker: Burst clear and bury your chance

The specialist drills of MyPersonalFootballCoach.com are a fantastic way to enhance any training session, and the series of exercises they’ve created for us to improve your turning and shooting has got FourFourTwo scoring more than ever.

This one involves creating two ‘gates’ out of cones; you start by doing a flick and keepy-up, before turning into the square.

After this, you’ll perform a sharp turn a cutting run and a shot. It takes a while to get right, but your technique will benefit no end, believe us.



