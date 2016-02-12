Be the complete striker: Pass, dribble, finish

The best coaches like to get footballers thinking about a lot of different skills at once in training: doing a varied series of exercises in rapid succession one after the other more accurately reflects the realities of a match.

For a forward, you’re often going to have to switch rapidly from taking part in a sequence of passes to dribbling – and then getting a shot away.

This drill from skills experts MyPersonalFootballCoach.com perfectly combines the three key elements – and when you sharpen up one discipline and feel in control, you’ll soon find yourself feeling more confident when it comes down to trying to beat the keeper.



