Be the complete striker: Slalom through the defence and finish

Is there any feeling more satisfying that carving through a defence with a mazy run then planting the ball into the back of the net? Possibly, but probably not on a football pitch – and it is a discipline that any player can work on and develop, not just the Messi-alike dribble-maniacs among us.

This drill from MyPersonalFootballCoach.com is a stupendous way to hone fast feet: requiring three players, three balls and a square of cones, it lets you alternate between zig-zagging your way to the goalmouth, and stopping your teammates from doing the same.



Fun, fitness-boosting and an absolute skill superbooster.



