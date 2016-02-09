Be the complete striker: Spin and finish

When you’ve got your back facing the goal, getting into a good shooting position on the edge of a congested area is tricky.

The best way to maximise your chances is by improving the precision of your turning – and that’s where this neat drill from MyPersonalFootballCoach.com comes in.

Lay out a square cone in front of the area and run towards the edge of the box, while a teammate pings the ball into the square. Take one touch with the outside of your boot to control your swivel – and have a dig.

Crucially, you need to drill in both directions, with both feet, to give you the best chance of evading defenders during a match. This is just the ticket.



Follow MyPersonalFootballCoach on twitter, instagram and facebook

Recommended for you:

Be the complete striker: Fast feet, sharp shooting

Be the complete striker: Swivel on a dime and finish with force

Be the complete striker: Finish from three angles

Be the complete striker: Burst clear and bury your chance

Be the complete striker: Pass, dribble, finish

Be the complete striker: Take a touch and finish

Be the complete striker: Slalom through thedefenceand finish

Be the complete striker: Combine and finish