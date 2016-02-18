Be the complete striker: Combine and finish
By Nick Moore
Try the tiki-taka route to attacking heaven
This is the kind of drill that you imagine Guardiola and Wenger sides practice until their players have developed near psychic ability to locate each other in the box: precision, well-weighted passes that bamboozle defenders and allow the lucky last man to pass the ball into the net.
The beauty of MyPersonalFootballCoach.com drills are in the teamwork, and this one urges players to roll crisp, concise box passes that look easy but are a devil to get just right.
Work hard on them though, and you’ll soon be tapping them home like Lewandowski – we promise…
