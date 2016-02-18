Be the complete striker: Combine and finish

This is the kind of drill that you imagine Guardiola and Wenger sides practice until their players have developed near psychic ability to locate each other in the box: precision, well-weighted passes that bamboozle defenders and allow the lucky last man to pass the ball into the net.

The beauty of MyPersonalFootballCoach.com drills are in the teamwork, and this one urges players to roll crisp, concise box passes that look easy but are a devil to get just right.

Work hard on them though, and you’ll soon be tapping them home like Lewandowski – we promise…



Follow MyPersonalFootballCoach on twitter, instagram and facebook



Recommended for you:

Be the complete striker: Spin and finish

Be the complete striker: Fast feet, sharp shooting

Be the complete striker: Swivel on a dime and finish with force

Be the complete striker: Finish from three angles

Be the complete striker: Burst clear and bury your chance

Be the complete striker: Pass, dribble, finish

Be the complete striker: Take a touch and finish

Be the complete striker: Slalom through thedefenceand finish