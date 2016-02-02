Be the complete striker: Fast feet, sharp shooting

Some players are born with quick feet, but others have developed them through lots of practice.

If you want to get sharper and heighten your ability to make quick turns – thus freeing up space to take a shot and score more goals, drill experts MyPersonalFootballCoach.com have got just the exercise you need.

Lining up a series of cones, it encourages you to use both feet, go through a series of turns, then perform a piece of skill before getting your shot away.



