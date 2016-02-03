Be the complete striker: Swivel on a dime and finish with force

Nothing beats an old-fashioned mazy drill when it comes to mastery of dribbling the ball – we imagine Lionel Messi zigged and zagged furiously for his entire childhood – but a subtle variation on the old cone-based theme can keep it interesting as you try to hone your training.

Here, skill-enhancing experts MyPersonalFootballCoach.com have designed the perfect layout to optimise your turning and trickery, before ending with a shot on goal.



