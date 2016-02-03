Be the complete striker: Swivel on a dime and finish with force
By Ben Welch
Zig and zag your way to better ball retention and more goals
Nothing beats an old-fashioned mazy drill when it comes to mastery of dribbling the ball – we imagine Lionel Messi zigged and zagged furiously for his entire childhood – but a subtle variation on the old cone-based theme can keep it interesting as you try to hone your training.
Here, skill-enhancing experts MyPersonalFootballCoach.com have designed the perfect layout to optimise your turning and trickery, before ending with a shot on goal.
Follow MyPersonalFootballCoach on twitter, instagram and facebook
Recommended for you:
Be the complete striker: Pass, dribble, finish
Be the complete striker: Fast feet, sharp shooting
Be the complete striker: Finish from three angles
Be the complete striker: Burst clear and bury your chance
Be the complete striker: Spin and finish
Be the complete striker: Take a touch and finish
Be the complete striker: Slalom through the defence and finish
Be the complete striker: Combine and finish
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.