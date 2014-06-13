Beat your man like Arjen Robben
By Ben Welch
Want to terrorise defenders like Bayern Munich’s Dutch menace? This Coerver Coaching drill will show you how
Few players in the world are better at taking the ball past a player than Arjen Robben. The Bayern Munich star is always looking to take a defender on, and he often follows that up with a goal.
Attacking a defender is all about mastering one-on-one situations, something the Dutch winger has perfected. It’s not just about making the defender look stupid (though that’s an added bonus), but getting yourself into a good position for your team.
In this drill from Alfred Galustian, co-founder of Coerver Coaching, you’ll learn not just to beat a man but to take the ball through one of two goals, so you’re not just punting the ball past your marker and running to the hills.
Robben would tell you, in between collecting Champions League and Bundesliga winner’s medals, that this is a vital skill to learn at any level. Fun, too.
Download Coerver Coaching's new app, available from the apple store, here. Follow @coervercoaching and @coerveruk
For more football tips see:
Gareth Bale: Terrorise the defence
Lucas Moura: Dribble the Brazilian way
Daniel Sturridge: Run rings around the opposition
Accelerate and beat your man like Messi
Angel di Maria on the art of wing play
Leave full-backs for dust
Play like Spain: Master the 1 v 1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.